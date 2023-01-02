AE Wealth Management LLC Purchases 447,159 Shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,281,464 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 447,159 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF makes up 0.9% of AE Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. AE Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 4.65% of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF worth $107,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the second quarter worth $32,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the first quarter valued at $142,000.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAU opened at $27.02 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.43. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 52-week low of $24.62 and a 52-week high of $33.36.

