979,813 Shares in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS) Purchased by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 979,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,089,000. AE Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 1.74% of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PULS. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 272.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,555,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,899,000 after purchasing an additional 12,835,559 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 40.0% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,497,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,641,000 after purchasing an additional 999,999 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 144.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 883,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,340,000 after purchasing an additional 521,671 shares in the last quarter. Crane Advisory LLC purchased a new position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $21,563,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 516.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 487,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,947,000 after purchasing an additional 408,818 shares in the last quarter.

Get PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF alerts:

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA PULS opened at $49.10 on Monday. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $48.88 and a 52-week high of $49.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.05.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PULS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.