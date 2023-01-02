Adaptive Core ETF (BATS:RULE) Shares Sold by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Adaptive Core ETF (BATS:RULE – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,665,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,922 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Adaptive Core ETF were worth $51,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, LifePro Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Adaptive Core ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,697,000.

Get Adaptive Core ETF alerts:

Adaptive Core ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

BATS RULE opened at $19.55 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.81.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RULE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adaptive Core ETF (BATS:RULE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptive Core ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptive Core ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.