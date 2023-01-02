AE Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

AE Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,199,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,410 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. AE Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 3.43% of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF worth $143,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Empire Life Investments Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 27,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,490,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 2,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF stock opened at $120.53 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $125.12 and its 200 day moving average is $128.92. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a one year low of $114.66 and a one year high of $175.48.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

