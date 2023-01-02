iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Shares Purchased by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) by 49.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,088,225 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 361,673 shares during the period. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF makes up 0.9% of AE Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $119,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Hudock Inc. raised its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 67.1% during the second quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 29.8% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 332.9% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 749 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $105,000.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SHV opened at $109.92 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $109.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.97. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $109.73 and a 12-month high of $110.42.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.313 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. This is a boost from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29.

(Get Rating)

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.