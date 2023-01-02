Live Oak Private Wealth LLC Raises Stock Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,827 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $1,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Moody’s by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,611,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,592,646,000 after buying an additional 90,333 shares during the last quarter. Totem Point Management LLC boosted its stake in Moody’s by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. Totem Point Management LLC now owns 23,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,858,000 after purchasing an additional 7,771 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Moody’s by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 47,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Moody’s by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 32,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Moody’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $260.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $259.00 to $235.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $303.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $329.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $294.73.

Shares of NYSE MCO opened at $278.62 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $51.04 billion, a PE ratio of 33.25, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $282.48 and a 200 day moving average of $280.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. Moody’s Co. has a one year low of $230.16 and a one year high of $392.53.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.01 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 66.15% and a net margin of 27.20%. Moody’s’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 8.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 27th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 26th. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 33.41%.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

