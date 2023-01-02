Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Bought by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 575,497 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,580 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $54,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 4,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 227,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,594,000 after buying an additional 6,359 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,656,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,906,000 after buying an additional 118,595 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 47,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,511,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trinity Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $255,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

VYM stock opened at $108.21 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $108.90 and its 200 day moving average is $104.92. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $94.59 and a 12-month high of $115.66.

