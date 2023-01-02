Live Oak Private Wealth LLC Increases Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,053 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 467 shares during the quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $5,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QCOM. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.3% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 30,833 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $4,712,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in QUALCOMM by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,211,930 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $338,027,000 after purchasing an additional 245,335 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in QUALCOMM by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 198,529 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $27,268,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC increased its position in QUALCOMM by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 1,824 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC increased its position in QUALCOMM by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 4,632 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on QCOM shares. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on QUALCOMM to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays lowered their price target on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Cowen lowered their price target on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Mizuho lowered their price target on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.31.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

QCOM stock opened at $109.94 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $101.93 and a 52-week high of $193.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $117.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.93. The company has a market capitalization of $123.24 billion, a PE ratio of 9.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.23.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.74. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 86.71% and a net margin of 29.27%. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.38 billion. Analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.36%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 26,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.33, for a total value of $3,232,814.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,260,727.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.10, for a total transaction of $350,463.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 26,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.33, for a total value of $3,232,814.91. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,260,727.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.