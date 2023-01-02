AE Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 481,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 158,473 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF worth $42,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 134,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,762,000 after acquiring an additional 2,421 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $868,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 18,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 130,987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,421,000 after buying an additional 2,742 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 32,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,480,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the period.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR opened at $94.64 on Monday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52-week low of $86.40 and a 52-week high of $117.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $97.51 and a 200-day moving average of $96.15.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

