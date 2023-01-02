AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 218,918 Shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB)

AE Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,010,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 218,918 shares during the quarter. Hartford Total Return Bond ETF comprises about 0.8% of AE Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. AE Wealth Management LLC owned 10.51% of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF worth $97,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTRB. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 2,281.6% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 969,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,679,000 after buying an additional 928,326 shares during the period. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,804,000. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,823,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 116.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 387,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,273,000 after buying an additional 208,525 shares during the period. Finally, Howard Financial Services LTD. boosted its position in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 121.4% during the third quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 164,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,331,000 after buying an additional 90,099 shares during the period.

Hartford Total Return Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:HTRB opened at $33.04 on Monday. Hartford Total Return Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $31.56 and a 1 year high of $40.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.61.

