AE Wealth Management LLC Purchases 303,475 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 79.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 685,042 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 303,475 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $45,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Forte Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Forte Asset Management LLC now owns 30,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after acquiring an additional 3,723 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 102,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,784,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,429,000 after acquiring an additional 13,619 shares during the period. Finally, W Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. W Advisors LLC now owns 12,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after acquiring an additional 3,234 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock opened at $72.10 on Monday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.46.

