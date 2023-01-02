SkyOak Wealth LLC Makes New $283,000 Investment in ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

SkyOak Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SWAV. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in ShockWave Medical by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,311,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,685,000 after buying an additional 67,789 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 24.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,214,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,550,000 after acquiring an additional 627,712 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 16.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,398,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,933,000 after acquiring an additional 192,525 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 56.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,125,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,207,000 after purchasing an additional 406,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in ShockWave Medical by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,117,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,563,000 after purchasing an additional 232,570 shares in the last quarter. 90.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Dan Puckett sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.35, for a total transaction of $295,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,717,362.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Dan Puckett sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.35, for a total value of $295,185.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,717,362.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.81, for a total transaction of $7,224,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,969,410.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,300 shares of company stock valued at $12,615,504. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

ShockWave Medical Stock Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of NASDAQ SWAV opened at $205.61 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.02, a current ratio of 7.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $246.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $247.54. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $113.36 and a 52-week high of $320.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.25 and a beta of 1.04.

SWAV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut ShockWave Medical from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of ShockWave Medical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $235.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of ShockWave Medical in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $285.00 target price for the company. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of ShockWave Medical from $260.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on ShockWave Medical from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.22.

ShockWave Medical Company Profile

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease (PAD); C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee PAD.

