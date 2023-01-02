Eagle Global Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,862 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,401 shares during the quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $7,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Otter Creek Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,804,000. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in PayPal by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 165,364 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $14,233,000 after buying an additional 29,684 shares in the last quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 9,564 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 2,229 shares in the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 59,235 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,098,000 after buying an additional 9,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal in the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna cut PayPal from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $115.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on PayPal from $137.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Stephens decreased their price target on PayPal from $105.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on PayPal from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on PayPal from $127.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.47.

PayPal Stock Up 0.9 %

PYPL opened at $71.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.31. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.39 and a 12 month high of $196.10.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 8.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.