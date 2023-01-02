Eagle Global Advisors LLC Has $9.73 Million Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,135 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 471 shares during the quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $9,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 2.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,928,905 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $683,249,000 after buying an additional 115,738 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 29.6% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 193,646 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $26,840,000 after buying an additional 44,222 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 9.4% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 33,110 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $4,467,000 after buying an additional 2,839 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 32.9% during the second quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,938 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 3.6% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 75,021 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $10,121,000 after buying an additional 2,606 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at American Express

In related news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $149.27 per share, with a total value of $149,270.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $149,270. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total value of $2,522,277.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,272,471.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $149.27 per share, for a total transaction of $149,270.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,270. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

American Express Stock Performance

NYSE:AXP opened at $147.75 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $110.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $150.41 and its 200-day moving average is $149.16. American Express has a 1-year low of $130.65 and a 1-year high of $199.55.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $13.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.58 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 33.28% and a net margin of 15.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AXP shares. UBS Group started coverage on American Express in a report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $168.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on American Express to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on American Express from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on American Express from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on American Express from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.58.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Further Reading

