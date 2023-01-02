Eagle Global Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 104,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 858 shares during the quarter. Trane Technologies accounts for approximately 1.1% of Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $15,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Trane Technologies by 3.3% during the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 5.2% in the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 2.5% in the first quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 5,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TT. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Trane Technologies from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Trane Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $175.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trane Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.17.

In other Trane Technologies news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 14,651 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total value of $2,622,529.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,139,429. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 14,651 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total transaction of $2,622,529.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,751 shares in the company, valued at $17,139,429. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Mairead Magner sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $165,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,828,035. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,651 shares of company stock valued at $2,947,529. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TT opened at $168.09 on Monday. Trane Technologies plc has a 1 year low of $120.64 and a 1 year high of $202.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.87. The firm has a market cap of $38.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.02.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.15. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 27.32%. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.73%.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

