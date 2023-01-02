Clarius Group LLC Buys 917 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,450 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 917 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,085,538 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,043,429,000 after purchasing an additional 3,553,049 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,545,642 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,764,211,000 after acquiring an additional 221,845 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 15.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,846,703 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,670,175,000 after acquiring an additional 2,690,231 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.1% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 13,418,175 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,722,223,000 after acquiring an additional 269,888 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in T-Mobile US by 6.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,978,361 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,409,072,000 after buying an additional 673,872 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at T-Mobile US

In other news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.46, for a total transaction of $260,882.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,465,696.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.50, for a total transaction of $110,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at $476,425. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.46, for a total value of $260,882.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,465,696.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 73,450 shares of company stock valued at $11,045,767. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

NASDAQ TMUS opened at $140.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $174.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $145.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.29. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.51 and a 1-year high of $154.38.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.13). T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 1.92%. The company had revenue of $19.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TMUS shares. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. TheStreet raised shares of T-Mobile US from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US to $197.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $187.00 to $201.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.95.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

