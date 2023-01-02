Forte Asset Management LLC Acquires 6,884 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Forte Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 38.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,801 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,884 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for 1.6% of Forte Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Forte Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $33,000. 80.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

AGG opened at $96.99 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.10. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $93.20 and a 12 month high of $114.31.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

