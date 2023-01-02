Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) is Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Eagle Global Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,342,215 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 7,045 shares during the period. Enterprise Products Partners accounts for 2.4% of Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Eagle Global Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Enterprise Products Partners worth $31,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 133.1% in the first quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 86.4% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EPD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Tudor Pickering cut Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Citigroup started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

Enterprise Products Partners Price Performance

In other news, CEO Aj Teague purchased 3,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.09 per share, for a total transaction of $87,928.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,337,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,316,999.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Enterprise Products Partners news, CEO Aj Teague acquired 3,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.09 per share, for a total transaction of $87,928.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,337,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,316,999.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Carin Marcy Barth bought 5,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.99 per share, for a total transaction of $119,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 75,776 shares in the company, valued at $1,817,866.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have bought 39,800 shares of company stock worth $955,819. Corporate insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EPD opened at $24.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.51 and its 200 day moving average is $25.12. The company has a market capitalization of $52.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.11. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $21.61 and a fifty-two week high of $28.65.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 9.12%. The firm had revenue of $15.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.85 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.88%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.90%.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

