Forte Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Forte Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating) by 25.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,980 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares during the quarter. Forte Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFAV. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 7,150.2% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,239,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 4,180,961 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 792.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,161,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,558,000 after buying an additional 1,031,659 shares during the period. Cowa LLC lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 8,666.2% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 760,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 751,531 shares in the last quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 1,313,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,783,000 after acquiring an additional 215,150 shares during the period. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $15,766,000.

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

EFAV opened at $63.59 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.36 and its 200-day moving average is $61.99. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $64.68 and a 52-week high of $76.51.

