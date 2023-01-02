Forte Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Forte Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,251 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,074 shares during the quarter. Forte Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EEM. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 211.6% in the first quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Country Trust Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 190.3% in the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 1,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA EEM opened at $37.90 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.15. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $33.49 and a one year high of $50.89.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

