Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Purchases Shares of 3,700 Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.7% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 155,127 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $9,533,000 after buying an additional 4,125 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 7.4% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 17,193 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 92.6% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 7,084 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 3,406 shares during the period. Cumberland Advisors Inc. increased its position in Occidental Petroleum by 3.9% during the third quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc. now owns 39,900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in Occidental Petroleum by 3.4% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 5,209 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.45% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE OXY opened at $62.99 on Monday. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $28.75 and a 12 month high of $77.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $57.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.39.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by ($0.04). Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 35.11% and a return on equity of 59.90%. The company had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.35 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 4.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $76.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.35.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

