Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) Shares Bought by Shufro Rose & Co. LLC

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC raised its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Get Rating) by 86.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,975 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF were worth $527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter.

Get Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF alerts:

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of LIT opened at $58.61 on Monday. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.06 and a fifty-two week high of $86.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.71.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Profile

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.