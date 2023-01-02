Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Get Rating) by 72.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,873 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,468 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Crane Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $30,511,000. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $924,000. Titan Capital Management LLC TX increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 13.2% in the third quarter. Titan Capital Management LLC TX now owns 141,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,216,000 after buying an additional 16,517 shares during the period. Alphastar Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 9.9% in the third quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 2,774,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,187,000 after buying an additional 251,066 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,198,000.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SGOV opened at $100.14 on Monday. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $99.96 and a 1 year high of $100.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $100.19 and its 200 day moving average is $100.15.

