Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC cut its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Get Rating) by 19.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,524 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 276.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 37.5% during the second quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 643 shares in the last quarter.
Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Trading Up 1.0 %
Shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF stock opened at $14.78 on Monday. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a one year low of $14.01 and a one year high of $20.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.07.
Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Cuts Dividend
