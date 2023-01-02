Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Sells 176 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 176 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MAI Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 21.5% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 243,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,593,000 after buying an additional 43,069 shares during the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Realty Income by 10.9% in the second quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 174,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,105,000 after purchasing an additional 17,093 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Realty Income in the second quarter valued at approximately $235,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Realty Income by 2.7% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. increased its stake in Realty Income by 31.2% in the second quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 5,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Realty Income Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Realty Income stock opened at $63.43 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.28, a PEG ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Realty Income Co. has a 12-month low of $55.50 and a 12-month high of $75.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $63.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.71.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a dec 22 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.2485 dividend. This is an increase from Realty Income’s previous dec 22 dividend of $0.25. This represents a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 278.50%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Realty Income from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Realty Income from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Realty Income from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.00.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

