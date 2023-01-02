Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Sells 817 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 817 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SOL Capital Management CO increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 10,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 7,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Kwmg LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 9,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 27,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 17,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EEM stock opened at $37.90 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.43 and a 200-day moving average of $38.15. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $33.49 and a one year high of $50.89.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

