Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Decreases Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC reduced its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,958 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 196 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of UNH. TruWealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,543 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $15,931,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 14.3% in the third quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 703 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 6,259 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,161,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.4% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 358,119 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $180,864,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 9.7% in the third quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 465 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $530.18 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $534.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $524.57. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $445.73 and a 12 month high of $558.10. The stock has a market cap of $495.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.96, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.73.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.45 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $80.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.54 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.59% and a net margin of 6.17%. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.52 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 22.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 2nd. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UNH shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $588.00 to $592.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $625.00 to $618.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $599.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at UnitedHealth Group

In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 450 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.30, for a total value of $244,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,737,532.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

