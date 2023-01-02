Eqis Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,945 Shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,945 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile were worth $1,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SQM. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 15,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the third quarter valued at $29,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 18.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SQM opened at $79.84 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.81 billion, a PE ratio of 7.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a 12-month low of $46.70 and a 12-month high of $115.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.27.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile ( NYSE:SQM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The basic materials company reported $3.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 83.91% and a net margin of 35.53%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 13.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. Citigroup downgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $128.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.67.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

