Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV Sells 138 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV trimmed its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 138 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises about 2.0% of Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Aries Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,622,000. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.3% during the second quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in PepsiCo by 6.7% in the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 21,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,563,000 after buying an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. increased its position in PepsiCo by 4.2% in the second quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 7,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allied Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 1.0% in the second quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,511,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at PepsiCo

In related news, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 5,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total transaction of $1,021,231.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 310,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,788,929.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 5,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total transaction of $1,021,231.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 310,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,788,929.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Paula Santilli sold 2,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.63, for a total value of $500,628.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,777,261.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,639 shares of company stock worth $6,633,617 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of PEP stock opened at $180.66 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $181.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $175.48. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $153.37 and a 12-month high of $186.84. The firm has a market cap of $248.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.57.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.12. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 51.13% and a net margin of 11.61%. The company had revenue of $21.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on PEP shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on PepsiCo from $172.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com raised PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.21.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Further Reading

