SkyOak Wealth LLC Has $2.01 Million Holdings in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

SkyOak Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 110,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,757 shares during the quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $2,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,826,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 43.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Starwood Property Trust

In other news, COO Andrew Jay Sossen sold 18,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total transaction of $383,252.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 275,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,820,575.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Starwood Property Trust Trading Down 0.3 %

STWD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Starwood Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Starwood Property Trust to $22.50 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. BTIG Research cut their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $29.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.58.

NYSE STWD opened at $18.33 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.27. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.69 and a 12 month high of $25.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86.

Starwood Property Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Starwood Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 73.56%.

Starwood Property Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, including distressed or non-performing loans.

Featured Articles

