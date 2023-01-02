SkyOak Wealth LLC Sells 7,249 Shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

SkyOak Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 30,811 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,249 shares during the quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in M.D.C. were worth $845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in M.D.C. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $278,000. Wealth Management Partners LLC grew its holdings in M.D.C. by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in M.D.C. by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 21,610 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 3,310 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in M.D.C. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $746,000. Finally, Community Trust & Investment Co. grew its holdings in M.D.C. by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 78,142 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,130 shares during the last quarter. 82.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MDC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of M.D.C. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of M.D.C. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of M.D.C. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of M.D.C. to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.67.

M.D.C. Stock Performance

Shares of MDC stock opened at $31.60 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.88. The company has a current ratio of 8.08, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.04 and a 12 month high of $56.53.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The construction company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by ($0.26). M.D.C. had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 23.05%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Analysts forecast that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

M.D.C. Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.33%. M.D.C.’s payout ratio is 22.73%.

Insider Transactions at M.D.C.

In other news, CEO David D. Mandarich sold 866,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.47, for a total value of $28,119,961.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,263,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,910,195.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 24.20% of the company’s stock.

M.D.C. Company Profile

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

Featured Stories

