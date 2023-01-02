Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Sold by SkyOak Wealth LLC

SkyOak Wealth LLC lessened its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MAR. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Marriott International Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ MAR opened at $148.89 on Monday. Marriott International, Inc. has a one year low of $131.01 and a one year high of $195.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.33, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.13 billion, a PE ratio of 22.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.56.

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.69. Marriott International had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 132.01%. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott International announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 10th that allows the company to repurchase 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 22nd. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 24.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marriott International

In other Marriott International news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $101,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,150,524. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $101,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,150,524. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric Hippeau sold 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.24, for a total transaction of $1,153,728.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,163,502.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MAR shares. Barclays lowered shares of Marriott International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $163.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.36.

About Marriott International

(Get Rating)

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.