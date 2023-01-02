SkyOak Wealth LLC Purchases 5,824 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

SkyOak Wealth LLC grew its position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,831 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,824 shares during the quarter. ARK Innovation ETF accounts for about 1.3% of SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $3,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,810,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,085,000 after acquiring an additional 326,496 shares during the period. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,694,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 123.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,092,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,549,000 after acquiring an additional 5,749,369 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,069,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,671,000 after acquiring an additional 46,529 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 827,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,230,000 after acquiring an additional 23,790 shares during the period.

ARK Innovation ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of ARKK stock opened at $31.24 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.17. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12 month low of $29.43 and a 12 month high of $98.07.

