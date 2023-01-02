SkyOak Wealth LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF (NYSEARCA:GVIP)

SkyOak Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF (NYSEARCA:GVIP – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF were worth $1,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GVIP. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF by 118.5% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 35,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,464,000 after purchasing an additional 19,067 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF by 117.1% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 26,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,467,000 after purchasing an additional 14,430 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF by 65.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,735,000 after purchasing an additional 11,737 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF by 53.8% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 17,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 6,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $277,000.

Get Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of GVIP stock opened at $69.41 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.78. Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF has a 12-month low of $65.34 and a 12-month high of $103.19.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GVIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF (NYSEARCA:GVIP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.