SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI) Shares Bought by Friedenthal Financial

Friedenthal Financial raised its stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,297 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the quarter. Friedenthal Financial’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $199,000. Arden Trust Co increased its stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 32.1% in the third quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 45,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 65,821.6% in the third quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC now owns 382,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,819,000 after purchasing an additional 381,765 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 26.6% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 50,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 10,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 362.5% in the third quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 37,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 29,229 shares during the last quarter. 76.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $45.62 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.46. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $43.43 and a 52 week high of $51.78.

SPDR Lehman Municipal Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Municipal Managed Money Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

