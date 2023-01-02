Friedenthal Financial Buys 411 Shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL)

Friedenthal Financial increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,558 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. Friedenthal Financial’s holdings in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF were worth $961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 6,890.6% during the second quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,564,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542,326 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. bought a new position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the first quarter worth $95,028,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 312,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,776,000 after acquiring an additional 16,839 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 320.2% during the second quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 158,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,531,000 after acquiring an additional 120,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 9.6% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 106,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,051,000 after acquiring an additional 9,316 shares in the last quarter.
iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ SUSL opened at $66.31 on Monday. iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF has a 12-month low of $59.87 and a 12-month high of $85.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.52.
iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Cuts Dividend
