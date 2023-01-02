Friedenthal Financial Buys 411 Shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL)

Friedenthal Financial increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,558 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. Friedenthal Financial’s holdings in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF were worth $961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 6,890.6% during the second quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,564,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542,326 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. bought a new position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the first quarter worth $95,028,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 312,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,776,000 after acquiring an additional 16,839 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 320.2% during the second quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 158,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,531,000 after acquiring an additional 120,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 9.6% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 106,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,051,000 after acquiring an additional 9,316 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF alerts:

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SUSL opened at $66.31 on Monday. iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF has a 12-month low of $59.87 and a 12-month high of $85.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.52.

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a $0.269 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.