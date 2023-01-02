SkyOak Wealth LLC Sells 456 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

SkyOak Wealth LLC lessened its position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 29.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,100 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 456 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LULU. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 440.9% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 119 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 95.5% during the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 129 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy CG LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LULU. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $383.00 to $431.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $434.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $535.00 to $542.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $414.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU opened at $320.38 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.85 billion, a PE ratio of 35.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $338.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $316.16. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a twelve month low of $251.51 and a twelve month high of $410.70.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The apparel retailer reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.04. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 41.13%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

