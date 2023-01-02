BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:DYNF) Stock Position Lessened by SkyOak Wealth LLC

SkyOak Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:DYNF – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 226,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,347 shares during the period. BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF comprises approximately 2.2% of SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. SkyOak Wealth LLC owned approximately 14.89% of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF worth $6,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000.

NYSEARCA DYNF opened at $29.44 on Monday. BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF has a 12 month low of $27.01 and a 12 month high of $37.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.97.

