Friedenthal Financial Has $537,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RYE)

Friedenthal Financial boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RYE – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,806 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 201 shares during the quarter. Friedenthal Financial’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,509,000. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,867,000. Mason & Associates Inc boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 50.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mason & Associates Inc now owns 279,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,181,000 after purchasing an additional 93,209 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Walker Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 7,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of NYSEARCA RYE opened at $72.69 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $47.51 and a 1-year high of $82.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.53.
