Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS) Shares Sold by Friedenthal Financial

Friedenthal Financial lessened its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123 shares during the period. Friedenthal Financial owned approximately 0.21% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF worth $1,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of RHS. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 875.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 113.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000.

RHS stock opened at $170.51 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF has a 12-month low of $153.20 and a 12-month high of $182.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $170.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.48.

Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) seeks replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Staples (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Consumer Staples Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as food and drug retailing, beverages, food products, tobacco, household products and personal products that comprise the consumer staples sector of the S&P 500 Index.

