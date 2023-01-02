SkyOak Wealth LLC Has $1.18 Million Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

SkyOak Wealth LLC lessened its stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 399 shares during the quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Prudential Financial during the second quarter worth $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Prudential Financial during the second quarter worth $26,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in Prudential Financial during the second quarter worth $31,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in Prudential Financial during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in Prudential Financial during the first quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on PRU shares. Raymond James cut shares of Prudential Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Prudential Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.77.

Insider Activity

Prudential Financial Trading Down 0.4 %

In other news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.55, for a total value of $207,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,677,302.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.55, for a total value of $207,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,677,302.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Prudential Financial Inc acquired 285,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $10,000,025.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 285,715 shares in the company, valued at $10,000,025. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Prudential Financial stock opened at $99.46 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.14 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.46 and a 12-month high of $124.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $103.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.44.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $21.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.76 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 0.52%. On average, analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is currently 666.67%.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

