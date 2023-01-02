SkyOak Wealth LLC Has $371,000 Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

SkyOak Wealth LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,344 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,813,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,277,000 after buying an additional 123,225 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 13.2% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,063,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,516,000 after buying an additional 706,560 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 11.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,647,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,553,000 after buying an additional 567,709 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 5,166,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,286,000 after purchasing an additional 122,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,779,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,104,000 after purchasing an additional 195,094 shares in the last quarter.

SCHV opened at $66.02 on Monday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $58.00 and a 1-year high of $74.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $66.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.59.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

