Friedenthal Financial Sells 361 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Friedenthal Financial lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 361 shares during the period. Friedenthal Financial’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $1,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 730.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 59.0% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 552.1% in the 2nd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth bought a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Spence Asset Management bought a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000.

Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF stock opened at $51.79 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.42 and its 200 day moving average is $54.14. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 1 year low of $51.47 and a 1 year high of $63.15.

