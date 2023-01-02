SkyOak Wealth LLC Sells 1,974 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

SkyOak Wealth LLC cut its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 42,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,974 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF comprises 1.1% of SkyOak Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $3,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GSLC. GFG Capital LLC raised its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 128.7% in the second quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 722,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,527,000 after acquiring an additional 406,380 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,324,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,081,000 after purchasing an additional 126,589 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 784.3% in the second quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 122,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,204,000 after purchasing an additional 109,070 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,836,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,483,000 after purchasing an additional 91,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $7,815,000.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GSLC opened at $76.13 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.48. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $69.51 and a 1 year high of $95.78.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.