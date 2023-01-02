SkyOak Wealth LLC Sells 17,406 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

SkyOak Wealth LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 72.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,406 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VOE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 91,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,727,000 after purchasing an additional 4,868 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 30.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 12.0% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 13.5% during the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 7,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

VOE stock opened at $135.24 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $136.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.35. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $119.81 and a 1-year high of $154.69.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

