Friedenthal Financial Reduces Position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Friedenthal Financial decreased its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,275 shares during the period. Friedenthal Financial’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $1,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 175.7% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the second quarter worth $32,000. City Holding Co. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 228.0% during the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 115.1% during the second quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF alerts:

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

SRLN stock opened at $40.90 on Monday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 52-week low of $40.42 and a 52-week high of $45.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.78.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.