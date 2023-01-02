Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by Eagle Global Advisors LLC

Eagle Global Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,471 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,159 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $6,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Target by 75.6% during the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 209 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its position in Target by 96.2% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 206 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Target during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Target during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Target during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on TGT shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Target in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Gordon Haskett lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. UBS Group dropped their target price on Target from $205.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $183.00 to $144.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Target from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Target has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.64.

Target Stock Performance

NYSE TGT opened at $149.04 on Monday. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $137.16 and a fifty-two week high of $254.87. The stock has a market cap of $68.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $157.61 and a 200-day moving average of $157.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($0.61). Target had a return on equity of 30.51% and a net margin of 3.17%. The company had revenue of $26.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Target Co. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.