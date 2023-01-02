Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Purchased by Sterling Investment Management LLC

Sterling Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,075 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the quarter. Sterling Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $1,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in Diageo by 135.5% in the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Diageo in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Diageo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Diageo by 206.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in Diageo by 10,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

Diageo stock opened at $178.19 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $177.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.53. Diageo plc has a 12 month low of $160.09 and a 12 month high of $223.14.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas cut shares of Diageo to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,350 ($52.50) to GBX 4,500 ($54.31) in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Erste Group Bank cut shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,350 ($40.43) to GBX 3,160 ($38.14) in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Diageo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4,164.44.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

