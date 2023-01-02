Sterling Investment Management LLC Acquires 7,946 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Sterling Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 157.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,992 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,946 shares during the period. Pioneer Natural Resources makes up about 2.4% of Sterling Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Sterling Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $2,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 84.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 127 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 79.2% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PXD opened at $228.39 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $241.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $235.29. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $179.80 and a twelve month high of $288.46.

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The oil and gas development company reported $7.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.43 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 31.82% and a net margin of 30.33%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 31.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a $5.71 dividend. This represents a $22.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.00%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.69%.

PXD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $290.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 8th. TD Securities increased their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays lowered their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $300.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $279.39.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

