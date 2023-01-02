Eagle Global Advisors LLC Sells 3,966 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 38,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,966 shares during the quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $2,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JB Capital LLC grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.3% during the second quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 5,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 53.4% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.0% during the second quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 6,945 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 29.2% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 597 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.8% during the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 3,791 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.79% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of TSM stock opened at $74.49 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $386.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.06. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12 month low of $59.43 and a 12 month high of $145.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Announces Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The semiconductor company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.10. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 42.61% and a return on equity of 36.32%. The business had revenue of $20.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.83 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.3392 per share. This represents a $4.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TSM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.57.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

(Get Rating)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

Recommended Stories

